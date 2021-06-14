$63.83 Million in Sales Expected for Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) will post $63.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Banc of California’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $66.40 million and the lowest is $62.20 million. Banc of California posted sales of $60.84 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full year sales of $277.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $269.00 million to $286.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $341.95 million, with estimates ranging from $334.90 million to $349.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Banc of California.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Banc of California had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $62.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BANC shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Banc of California from $20.50 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.08.

NYSE:BANC traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.95. The company had a trading volume of 12,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Banc of California has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The stock has a market cap of $909.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.20 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

In related news, CEO Jared M. Wolff purchased 5,600 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 208,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,881.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 27,200 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.42 per share, for a total transaction of $501,024.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,166.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 40,800 shares of company stock worth $742,494. 9.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BANC. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Banc of California in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Banc of California by 2,512.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Banc of California in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Banc of California in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Banc of California in the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

