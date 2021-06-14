$66.10 Million in Sales Expected for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) will post sales of $66.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Plug Power’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $60.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $68.80 million. Plug Power reported sales of $40.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, June 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full-year sales of $459.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $420.00 million to $478.44 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $731.20 million, with estimates ranging from $700.00 million to $758.05 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Plug Power.

Get Plug Power alerts:

PLUG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Plug Power from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Plug Power from $61.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Plug Power by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 8,331 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth about $2,691,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Plug Power by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,778 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Plug Power by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 827,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,060,000 after acquiring an additional 42,978 shares during the last quarter. 50.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLUG traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.57. The stock had a trading volume of 18,136,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,636,305. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $4.83 and a 12 month high of $75.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.20. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plug Power (PLUG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.