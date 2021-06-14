7,393 Shares in Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 7,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $355,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $390,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics stock opened at $16.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 22.58, a quick ratio of 22.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $43.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.14. The stock has a market cap of $594.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.22). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Bolt Biotherapeutics from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

