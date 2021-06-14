7,769 Shares in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) Acquired by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in PPD during the 4th quarter worth $786,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in PPD by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,816,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,168,000 after acquiring an additional 209,867 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in PPD by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,653,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,787,000 after acquiring an additional 457,350 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in PPD by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 389,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,333,000 after acquiring an additional 103,172 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PPD by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,856,000 after acquiring an additional 7,369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPD opened at $46.58 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.88. PPD, Inc. has a one year low of $24.94 and a one year high of $46.60. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 87.89, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.22.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. PPD had a net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 29.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that PPD, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on PPD shares. Mizuho lowered shares of PPD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of PPD in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of PPD in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist lowered shares of PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of PPD in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. PPD presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.08.

In other news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 22,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $871,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,459,962. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Michael Johnston sold 21,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $820,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,166,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,533 shares of company stock worth $5,892,254 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

