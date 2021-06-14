$787.88 Million in Sales Expected for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) to report sales of $787.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $796.41 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $781.60 million. Option Care Health reported sales of $740.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full year sales of $3.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Option Care Health.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $759.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.47 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of Option Care Health to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.94.

Shares of NASDAQ OPCH traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.53. 1,155,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,807. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 410.68 and a beta of 1.12. Option Care Health has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $22.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

In other Option Care Health news, CFO Michael H. Shapiro purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $40,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,825. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 12,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $240,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 53,355 shares of company stock worth $922,938 over the last ninety days. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OPCH. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Option Care Health by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. 47.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

