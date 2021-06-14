$87.48 Million in Sales Expected for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) will report sales of $87.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $88.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $86.90 million. OceanFirst Financial reported sales of $90.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full year sales of $356.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $351.70 million to $364.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $376.45 million, with estimates ranging from $365.63 million to $393.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for OceanFirst Financial.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $94.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.50 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OCFC. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. OceanFirst Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 60,665 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,762 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,110 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 70,640 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 145,038 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 287.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 52,071 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 38,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OCFC opened at $21.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. OceanFirst Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $25.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.67%.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OceanFirst Financial (OCFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.