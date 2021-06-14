$88.48 Million in Sales Expected for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) to post sales of $88.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Livent’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $84.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $91.00 million. Livent posted sales of $64.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Livent will report full year sales of $365.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $355.00 million to $376.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $423.50 million, with estimates ranging from $395.40 million to $459.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Livent.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Livent had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Livent in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus raised shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Livent in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Livent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.91.

Shares of Livent stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,042,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,191,834. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 2.16. Livent has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $23.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 4.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Livent by 212.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Livent during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Livent during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Livent during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Livent by 220.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

