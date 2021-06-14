908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Shares Up 9.7%

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)’s stock price shot up 9.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.78 and last traded at $44.76. 9,902 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 256,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.80.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MASS shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on 908 Devices from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. 908 Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -35.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a current ratio of 17.62.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). The business had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $581,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in 908 Devices by 12,049.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 20,243 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in 908 Devices in the first quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in 908 Devices in the first quarter valued at $528,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.29% of the company’s stock.

908 Devices Company Profile (NASDAQ:MASS)

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

