AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Shares Bought by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 58.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,817 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 6,954 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in AAR were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIR. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AAR during the fourth quarter valued at about $776,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AAR during the 4th quarter worth about $19,243,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in AAR by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 596,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,830,000 after purchasing an additional 243,667 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AAR by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,676,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $236,424,000 after buying an additional 241,332 shares during the period. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new position in AAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Get AAR alerts:

Shares of NYSE AIR opened at $41.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.65. AAR Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.53 and a 1 year high of $45.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 315.92 and a beta of 1.78.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. AAR had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $410.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. AAR’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AIR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AAR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Benchmark increased their target price on AAR from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist raised their target price on AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In other news, Director David P. Storch sold 23,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $1,014,511.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 750,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,954,970.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 7,762 shares of AAR stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $338,500.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,132,155.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,462. Insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

AAR Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR).

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.