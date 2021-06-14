AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Short Interest Down 78.5% in May

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 78.5% from the May 13th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on ELUXY. Pareto Securities cut AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. DNB Markets cut AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of ELUXY stock opened at $56.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.28. AB Electrolux has a fifty-two week low of $32.80 and a fifty-two week high of $60.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

