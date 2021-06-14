AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AC Immune’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.33). AC Immune reported earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AC Immune will report full-year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to $0.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to $0.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AC Immune.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 million. AC Immune had a negative net margin of 405.01% and a negative return on equity of 31.66%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACIU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of AC Immune from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACIU. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its stake in AC Immune by 51.4% during the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,648,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,923 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of AC Immune by 1,092.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 252,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 230,886 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of AC Immune by 1,225.6% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 225,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 208,359 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the first quarter worth $911,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of AC Immune by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 323,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 115,509 shares in the last quarter. 25.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACIU traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $7.41. 467,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,220. The stock has a market cap of $538.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.63. AC Immune has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $13.00.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

