Acadian Asset Management LLC Invests $4.47 Million in Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 532,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,472,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Cango by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cango during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cango during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cango during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new stake in Cango during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 23.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cango alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CANG opened at $5.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $831.81 million, a P/E ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18. Cango Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $19.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.26.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 30th. The company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($2.32). Cango had a net margin of 105.99% and a return on equity of 45.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cango Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on CANG shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Cango from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cango from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

About Cango

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers, as well as software as a service solutions; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cango and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.