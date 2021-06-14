Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 35,195 Shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) by 42.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,195 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intrepid Potash were worth $3,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IPI. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,048,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,137,000 after buying an additional 452,274 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 1st quarter worth $4,086,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter worth $768,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 797,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,975,000 after buying an additional 24,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 212.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 21,506 shares during the last quarter. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IPI. TheStreet raised shares of Intrepid Potash from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Intrepid Potash from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Intrepid Potash from $11.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.90.

IPI stock opened at $28.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $39.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.35.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $59.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.80 million. Intrepid Potash had a negative net margin of 8.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Research analysts expect that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Intrepid Potash Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

