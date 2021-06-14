Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 67,483 Shares of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 485,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,483 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jounce Therapeutics were worth $4,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $735,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates bought a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $103,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jounce Therapeutics alerts:

JNCE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Jounce Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jounce Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.90.

Jounce Therapeutics stock opened at $7.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.52. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $14.84.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.21). Analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jounce Therapeutics news, insider Elizabeth Trehu sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $136,215.00. Also, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 552,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $4,420,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 566,220 shares of company stock valued at $4,558,375 in the last ninety days. 43.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jounce Therapeutics Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE).

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.