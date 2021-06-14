Acies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAC) Short Interest Up 95.1% in May

Acies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 354,700 shares, an increase of 95.1% from the May 13th total of 181,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 188,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ACAC stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.97. Acies Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $13.20.

Get Acies Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAC. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acies Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $3,090,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in Acies Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,090,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Acies Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,145,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Acies Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $660,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acies Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $440,000. 49.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACAC. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Acies Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark began coverage on Acies Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Acies Acquisition in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Acies Acquisition Company Profile

Acies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Manhattan Beach, California.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Acies Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acies Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.