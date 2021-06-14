Acumen Capital Cuts mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) Price Target to C$14.00

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) had its price target lowered by Acumen Capital to C$14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Separately, Desjardins reissued a buy rating on shares of mdf commerce in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

TSE:MDF opened at C$10.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$296.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.95. mdf commerce has a 1-year low of C$5.65 and a 1-year high of C$16.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.68.

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include e-commerce, strategic sourcing, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplaces.

