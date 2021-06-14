Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.77

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.77 and last traded at $11.11, with a volume of 869800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.74.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AGRO. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Adecoagro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.34.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $174.79 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Adecoagro S.A. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 1.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 105,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 33,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 4,718 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 97,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 6,111 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 34.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 6,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the first quarter valued at $56,000. 55.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as in sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanut, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

