Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Acquired by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 21.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 132,063 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,490 shares during the period. Advanced Drainage Systems comprises approximately 1.8% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $13,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMS. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 177.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

In other news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 6,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total transaction of $709,160.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,965 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,125.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 20.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Drainage Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $105.40. 7,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,985. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.30 and a 1 year high of $117.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 1.37.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.11). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $443.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 16.99%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.