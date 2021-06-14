Advisors Capital Management LLC Acquires 32,266 Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) by 12.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 286,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,266 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $7,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UTZ. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the fourth quarter worth $285,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the fourth quarter worth $2,221,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 17,120.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,927,000 after purchasing an additional 807,893 shares in the last quarter. 39.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UTZ opened at $23.70 on Monday. Utz Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $12.76 and a one year high of $30.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $269.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.72 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

UTZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Utz Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Utz Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

