Advisors Capital Management LLC Invests $6.19 Million in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 47,949 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,190,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,944 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,894,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $471,490,000 after purchasing an additional 56,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 54,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TEL. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.40.

NYSE:TEL opened at $137.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $75.70 and a 12-month high of $139.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a PE ratio of 42.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $1,239,841.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,351,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $3,250,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,794,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.