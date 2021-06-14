Advisors Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 114,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,414,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in VEREIT by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,759,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,473,000 after purchasing an additional 780,978 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 13.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 126,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 15,219 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 122,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 17,382 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 84.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 55,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 25,482 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VEREIT during the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VEREIT alerts:

VER stock opened at $48.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.94. VEREIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $290.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. VEREIT’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.462 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.49%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VER. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.09.

VEREIT Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.