Advisors Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 439,498 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Telefônica Brasil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $355,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 350.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 342,007 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 266,097 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,728 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,897,668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,936,000 after acquiring an additional 651,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Telefônica Brasil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on VIV shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Telefônica Brasil from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of VIV opened at $9.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.28. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 52 week low of $7.46 and a 52 week high of $9.43. The company has a market cap of $15.30 billion and a PE ratio of 17.42.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 10.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Telefônica Brasil

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.