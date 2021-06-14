Advisors Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 146,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Berry Global Group worth $8,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BERY. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 151.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 208.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth about $204,000. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BERY stock opened at $67.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.80. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.08 and a 12-month high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 20,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $1,321,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President William J. Norman sold 18,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total value of $1,240,560.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,689,780. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

BERY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.46.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

