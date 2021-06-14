Advisors Preferred LLC Has $445,000 Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 75.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,614 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at $1,238,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $4,672,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $6,899,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Apple by 1,605.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 216,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,692,000 after purchasing an additional 203,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 206,667 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,423,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Fundamental Research dropped their target price on Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.91.

Shares of AAPL opened at $127.35 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.14 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

