Agritek Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGTK) Short Interest Down 78.8% in May

Agritek Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGTK) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 78.8% from the May 13th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 402,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS AGTK opened at $0.01 on Monday. Agritek has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.02.

About Agritek

Agritek Holdings, Inc distributes hemp and cannabis products under the Hemp Pops, MD Vapes, Rehab Rx, Higher Society, and California Premiums brands in the United States. Its products include human ingestible, such as tinctures, capsules, and gummies; CBD edibles; topicals; and pet products. The company also offers business services, including operational and compliance consulting, funding and financing, dispensary and retail, commercial production and equipment build out, multichannel supply chain, and consumer product, as well as branding, marketing, and sales solutions.

