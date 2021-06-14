Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 49,527 Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 49,527 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,018,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 195,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 15,065 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,420,736 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 786,149 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,294,942 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,385,520 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,049,000 after purchasing an additional 397,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $5.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.49. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $5.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.80.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.52 million. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 63.06% and a negative net margin of 53.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

SWN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Johnson Rice downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.75 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.35.

In other Southwestern Energy news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 50,000 shares of Southwestern Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 362,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 150,000 shares of Southwestern Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total value of $670,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 462,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,876.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,000 shares of company stock worth $1,158,047 in the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.