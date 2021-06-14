Aigen Investment Management LP Has $242,000 Holdings in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Aigen Investment Management LP lowered its stake in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) by 19.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,768 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,885 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Gladstone Investment were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 1.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 7.6% in the first quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 268,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 18,995 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the first quarter worth about $184,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 9.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 287,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 25,330 shares during the period. 13.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

Shares of GAIN opened at $14.78 on Monday. Gladstone Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $14.91. The company has a market capitalization of $490.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.88.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 74.97% and a return on equity of 6.24%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 121.74%.

GAIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Gladstone Investment in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.