Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 3,985 Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Aigen Investment Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,003 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,985 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in HealthStream during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 583.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthStream alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HSTM. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Frist, Jr. acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $223,380.00. 20.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ HSTM opened at $26.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $829.21 million, a P/E ratio of 90.62 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.75. HealthStream, Inc. has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $27.28.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.07 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.