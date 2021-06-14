Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 5,021 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 55.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,021 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Cabot were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CBT. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 46,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Cabot by 238.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 61,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after buying an additional 42,996 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Cabot by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,499,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $131,076,000 after purchasing an additional 57,399 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Cabot by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,510 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 9,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cabot during the 4th quarter valued at $36,615,000. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CBT shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.71.

In other Cabot news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 10,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $675,969.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,811.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBT opened at $62.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Cabot Co. has a 12-month low of $34.81 and a 12-month high of $65.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.35 and a beta of 1.67.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. Cabot had a negative net margin of 5.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Cabot’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Cabot’s payout ratio is currently 67.31%.

Cabot Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

