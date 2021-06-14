Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 33,455 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 305,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,053,000 after buying an additional 13,981 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after buying an additional 33,661 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the 4th quarter valued at $23,972,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Donaldson news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $917,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,415 shares in the company, valued at $4,995,819.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DCI shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Donaldson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

NYSE DCI opened at $61.89 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.58 and a fifty-two week high of $65.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.33.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.00%.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

