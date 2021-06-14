Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 833 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KSU. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $187,442,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 367.8% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 870,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,863,000 after purchasing an additional 684,761 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,791,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,107,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 188.4% during the 4th quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 374,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,486,000 after buying an additional 244,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price target (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.07.

Shares of NYSE KSU opened at $294.30 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $289.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 42.59 and a beta of 1.09. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $140.01 and a 1 year high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.