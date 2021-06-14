Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the first quarter valued at about $309,000. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

MRTN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Marten Transport in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

MRTN opened at $16.95 on Monday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $15.13 and a 52-week high of $20.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.18.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $223.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.05 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

In other Marten Transport news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $100,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

