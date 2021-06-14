Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Aixtron in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank raised Aixtron from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

AIXXF stock opened at $26.54 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.20. Aixtron has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $26.84.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

