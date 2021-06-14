AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 35.8% from the May 13th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

AKTAF opened at $1.05 on Monday. AKITA Drilling has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.79.

AKITA Drilling Company Profile

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling services.

