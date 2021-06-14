Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Coverage Initiated at MKM Partners

MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $81.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Alaska Air Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alaska Air Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alaska Air Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.50.

NYSE ALK opened at $65.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.81. Alaska Air Group has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $74.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.52 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 48.26% and a negative net margin of 44.22%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bradley D. Tilden sold 33,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $2,335,979.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 191,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,242,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jessie J. Knight, Jr. acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $79,512.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,987 shares in the company, valued at $330,438.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,864 shares of company stock worth $5,902,817. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 297,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

