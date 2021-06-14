Alberton Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALAC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Alberton Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALAC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a decrease of 37.9% from the May 13th total of 49,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HRT Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Alberton Acquisition by 60.9% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 28,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 10,648 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alberton Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alberton Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $139,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Alberton Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in shares of Alberton Acquisition by 135.4% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 217,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 124,965 shares during the last quarter. 8.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALAC traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $11.20. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,532. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.08. Alberton Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $16.25.

Alberton Acquisition (NASDAQ:ALAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Alberton Acquisition

Alberton Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was formerly known as Wisdom Resources Group Limited and changed its name to Alberton Acquisition Corporation in July 2018.

