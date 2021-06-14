Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Position Lifted by Wellington Shields & Co. LLC

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 53.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Firestone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $407.00 price objective (down previously from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. CLSA dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.57.

Shares of BABA traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $212.97. The stock had a trading volume of 206,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,616,352. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $204.39 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $223.21. The company has a market capitalization of $576.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

