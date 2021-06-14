Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) is Sands Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Sands Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,858,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 88,199 shares during the period. Align Technology makes up 3.1% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sands Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.61% of Align Technology worth $1,547,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Align Technology by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 42,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 669.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 54,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,937,000 after purchasing an additional 47,117 shares in the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALGN traded down $7.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $603.84. The stock had a trading volume of 5,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,380. The company has a market cap of $47.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.35, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.69. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $241.57 and a 12 month high of $647.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $588.15.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.70, for a total transaction of $2,993,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,551,916.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Morici sold 6,863 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.65, for a total transaction of $4,101,671.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,396 shares of company stock valued at $13,413,107. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALGN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $622.75.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

