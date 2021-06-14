Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.20 Million

Analysts expect Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) to announce sales of $72.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $71.44 million to $72.96 million. Alithya Group reported sales of $51.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full-year sales of $300.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $295.97 million to $304.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $331.64 million, with estimates ranging from $330.86 million to $332.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alithya Group.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALYA shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Alithya Group from $3.00 to $3.20 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Desjardins assumed coverage on Alithya Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.75 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alithya Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Alithya Group from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.09.

Alithya Group stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.64. 7,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,528. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.31. The company has a market cap of $135.63 million, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Alithya Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $5.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALYA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Alithya Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,086,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 35,194 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Alithya Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alithya Group during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 12,198 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alithya Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 32.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

