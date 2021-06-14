Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) EVP Craig C. Hopkinson Sells 882 Shares

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $21,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Craig C. Hopkinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, Craig C. Hopkinson sold 28,920 shares of Alkermes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $570,302.40.

ALKS stock opened at $25.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.71. Alkermes plc has a 1-year low of $15.35 and a 1-year high of $25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $251.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.78 million. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 9.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Alkermes during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Alkermes during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

