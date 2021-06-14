Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 1,340 Shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,919 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.12% of Luminex worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Luminex by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Luminex in the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in Luminex in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Luminex in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Luminex in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Luminex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Luminex in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Luminex in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

LMNX opened at $36.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 72.26 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.31. Luminex Co. has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $41.69.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Luminex had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $110.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.11 million. Research analysts forecast that Luminex Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Luminex’s payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Luminex Company Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; and TDAS, an analysis program designed for development and optimization of nucleic acid assays.

