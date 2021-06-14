Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Holdings in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Textainer Group worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,459,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,177,000 after acquiring an additional 28,312 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 231,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 57,228 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 9,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 83,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on TGH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 15th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Textainer Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Textainer Group stock opened at $32.62 on Monday. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $35.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.41.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 22.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.