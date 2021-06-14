Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $1.51 Million Position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in The Howard Hughes were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in The Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in The Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Get The Howard Hughes alerts:

NYSE:HHC opened at $104.89 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 52 week low of $46.70 and a 52 week high of $113.20. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.85 and a beta of 1.53.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $190.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.13 million. The Howard Hughes had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.88) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Allen J. Model bought 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.17 per share, with a total value of $417,831.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,637 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,297.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HHC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Howard Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BWS Financial upped their price target on shares of The Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.75.

About The Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.