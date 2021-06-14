Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Sonic Automotive worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 740,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,561,000 after acquiring an additional 139,949 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sonic Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $6,910,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,162,000 after acquiring an additional 128,216 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,329,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,682,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,037,000 after acquiring an additional 72,042 shares during the period. 56.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAH has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

NYSE:SAH opened at $46.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.45 and a 12-month high of $56.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 2.57.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.31. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Research analysts predict that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.39%.

In other Sonic Automotive news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 9,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $456,346.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,826,153.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 13,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $640,505.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,889,522.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,905 shares of company stock valued at $5,430,926 in the last quarter. 34.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

