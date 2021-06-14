Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 4.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 136,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,780 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LAUR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Laureate Education by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Laureate Education by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Laureate Education in the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Laureate Education by 182.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 14,091 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Laureate Education by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 10,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Laureate Education currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

LAUR opened at $15.43 on Monday. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $15.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.38). Laureate Education had a negative return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 57.92%. The firm had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Laureate Education, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

