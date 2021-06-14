Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,034 Shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 5.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Standex International were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Standex International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Standex International by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 436,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,690,000 after acquiring an additional 35,674 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Standex International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Standex International by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Standex International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $487,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SXI opened at $96.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.74, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.28. Standex International Co. has a 12-month low of $50.96 and a 12-month high of $108.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. Standex International had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $172.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Standex International Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Standex International’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SXI. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Standex International in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Standex International Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

