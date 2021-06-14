Allied Security Innovations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADSV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Allied Security Innovations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADSV) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 56,900 shares, a growth of 184.5% from the May 13th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,512,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ADSV stock opened at $0.01 on Monday. Allied Security Innovations has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.01.

About Allied Security Innovations

Allied Security Innovations, Inc, through its subsidiary, CGM Applied Security Technologies, Inc, manufactures and distributes indicative and barrier security seals, security tapes, and related packaging security systems in the United States and internationally. It also provides protective security products for palletized cargo; and physical security systems for tractors, trailers, and containers, as well as various specialized authentication products.

