Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) EVP Laurie Keating Sells 1,734 Shares

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) EVP Laurie Keating sold 1,734 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $267,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

ALNY opened at $165.02 on Monday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.29 and a 52-week high of $178.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.10.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 153.49% and a negative return on equity of 76.92%. The firm had revenue of $177.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.62) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 160,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,825,000 after buying an additional 9,617 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 44.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 44,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 23,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after buying an additional 7,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

