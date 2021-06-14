Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 3.8% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $37,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $7,256,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $806,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 876.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 732 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $350,000. 31.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total value of $5,235,963.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,411,239.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,887 shares of company stock worth $167,350,539 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,516.53 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,347.01 and a twelve month high of $2,526.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,351.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

