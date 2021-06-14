Alphacat (ACAT) Trading 2.8% Higher Over Last Week

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Alphacat has a market cap of $2.28 million and approximately $12,968.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alphacat coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Alphacat has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00062890 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.96 or 0.00168323 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 42.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.02 or 0.00185788 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $417.64 or 0.01034341 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,432.39 or 1.00135367 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alphacat launched on January 11th, 2018. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 coins. The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io . Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alphacat is www.alphacat.io . Alphacat’s official message board is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Alphacat is a quantitative investment platform for cryptocurrencies. The goal of Alphacat is to make it easy for the average person to invest while on the comfort of their homes. It will also feature a predictive robot-advisor marketplace with various AI trading robots and big data for trading. Their ACAT token is a smart contract based on the NEO blockchain. “

